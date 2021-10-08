Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 68.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,519,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,094,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after purchasing an additional 291,210 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

