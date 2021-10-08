Profund Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

