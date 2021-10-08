Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $63,153.30 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progress Software stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

