Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $121.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 175.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

