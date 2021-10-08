ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $766.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $828.68 and a 200-day moving average of $779.99. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

