ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 65,713 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.