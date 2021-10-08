ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,901,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,915,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 122,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,545,000 after buying an additional 65,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

