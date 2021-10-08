ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Commerce Bancshares worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

