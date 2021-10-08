ProShare Advisors LLC Has $17.11 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.