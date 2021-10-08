ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $46,396,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

NYSE:PXD opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.