ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,022 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

