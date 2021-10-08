ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

UCO stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $94.15.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

