ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $123.62

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.62, but opened at $118.39. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $123.38, with a volume of 1,961,921 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $22,972,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,582,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $7,045,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.