Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSF opened at $82.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. Prosus has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.