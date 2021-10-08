Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.71. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

