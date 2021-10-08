Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.97 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $84.97 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00223115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00102396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012221 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

