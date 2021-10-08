Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

