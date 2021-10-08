Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $59,961.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00225481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00102578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

