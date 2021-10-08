Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGZPY. Erste Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

Shares of OGZPY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.