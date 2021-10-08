Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.74 and a 200 day moving average of $254.29. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

