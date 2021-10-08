Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,650 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Macy’s worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

