Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,514,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.