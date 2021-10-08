Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.20 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 874,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Chubb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 66,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Chubb by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chubb by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

NYSE:CB opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.01. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.