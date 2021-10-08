Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. Barclays boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of GFL opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

