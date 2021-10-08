Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $172.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

