Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,526 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

