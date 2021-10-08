Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 773,560 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 773,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

