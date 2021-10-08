PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.01

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 3488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,930. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

