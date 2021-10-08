PumaPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $1.01 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00227597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012055 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

