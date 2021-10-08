Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PRPL stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 245.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $41.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

