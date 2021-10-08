Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.