Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

