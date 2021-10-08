Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

GSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 175,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

