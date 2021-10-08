Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $11.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.09). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2021 earnings at $49.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.01 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $863.27 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $338.22 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $853.24 and a 200-day moving average of $841.42.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

