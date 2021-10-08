Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Issued By KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.62 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

