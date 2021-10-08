Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Decreased by Analyst

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

ITRI opened at $72.35 on Thursday. Itron has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Itron by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.