Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Cut by KeyCorp

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.55.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.14. The firm has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$67.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.