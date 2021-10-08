Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Cut by KeyCorp

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.14. The firm has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$67.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.