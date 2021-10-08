Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

