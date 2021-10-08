Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Keyence Co. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Keyence in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KYCCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

KYCCF opened at $567.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.69. Keyence has a 1-year low of $437.00 and a 1-year high of $711.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion and a PE ratio of 76.01.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

