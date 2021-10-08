Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Well Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

