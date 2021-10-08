Qitmeer (PMEER) Achieves Market Cap of $4.72 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 6,432.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $2,689.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,181.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.18 or 0.06592974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00326058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $598.56 or 0.01104728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00099590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00510076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.00357063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00320831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005144 BTC.

About Qitmeer

PMEER is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 200,551,810 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network is a public chain transformed from HalalChain. Qitmeer aims to be the next-generation public chain based on BlockDAG which is dedicated to serving the ecosystem of Islamic Finance, ethical finance, and socially responsible investment, thereby enhancing financial inclusion and creating social impact. In contrast to the competition model, BlockDAG’s collaboration model in mining achieves a desirable balance of typical blockchain metrics among the security, openness, fairness, and scalability. Qitmeer’s BlockDAG is a collaboration model based on SPECRE protocol. BlockDAG’s collaboration model allows solo mining and pool mining to have the same opportunity cost. At the same time, Qitmeer uses an anti-ASIC mining algorithm to prevent concentration of hash rate. Qitmeer adopts a classic POW consensus and UTXO data model and designs a unique asset issuing mechanism that requires the reserve of native currency, which is in line with core ethical financial values. Qitmeer testing network will introduce real miners for testing to ensure the gradual maturity and stability of the network. This is a gradual transition to the Qitmeer main network. The economic model of the test network should not only solve the incentive problems in the transition stage, but also solve the historical problems after the transformation. HalalChain ERC20 token：HLC Qitmeer test net token：PMEER Native token of Qitmeer network：Meer Qitmeer public chain test network announcement Burning and mining: one HLC token burnt, one PMEER can be minted by miners. Constant total number: the total amount of PMEER and HLC remains at 1 billion, PMEER + HLC = 1 billion. Exchange freely: PMEER holders and HLC holders can exchange freely on their own initiative. Mapping priority: the HLC participating in burning will obtain the priority of mapping, it means giving them priority according to its proportion in the network at the time of allocation. “

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.