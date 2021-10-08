Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,049 shares of company stock worth $46,874,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 55.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

