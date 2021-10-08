Quarterhill’s (QTRH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$3.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QTRH. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

