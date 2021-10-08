Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2,508.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

