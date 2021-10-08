Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 272,424 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,867.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,424 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

