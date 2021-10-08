Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after purchasing an additional 128,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.00 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

