Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $12.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $77.34 and a one year high of $105.41.

