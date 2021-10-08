Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Snap-on by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Snap-on by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

NYSE SNA opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.66. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

