Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.75

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.75 and traded as low as C$30.54. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.61, with a volume of 504,928 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.73.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

