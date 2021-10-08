Raymond James Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.97.

CIA opened at C$4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.79. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$2.81 and a 1 year high of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.57.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

